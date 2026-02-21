Family of Tipp City woman killed in deadly shooting releases statement

TIPP CITY — The family of Ashley Flynn, the 37-year-old mother killed in a deadly shooting in Tipp City this week, has released a statement.

Flynn was killed in her home on Cunningham Court early Monday morning, according to previous News Center 7 reports.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the family shared a statement with News Center 7.

“Our hearts are shattered. Ashley brought endless light to our world, and we are trying to navigate this immense loss,” the family said in the statement.

The family also said that they trust that law enforcement and federal authorities are taking the proper steps during the ongoing investigation.

“Our family believes this arrest was made carefully and not without serious consideration. After speaking with both local police and federal authorities, we trust the proper steps were taken, and the process is being handled appropriately,” the family said.

On Thursday, Caleb Flynn, the husband of Ashley Flynn, was booked into the Miami County Jail on murder charges in connection with Flynn’s death. He pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing on Friday morning and is being held on a $2 million bond.

The family went on to request privacy during this difficult time.

“We kindly ask for privacy as we work through this complex situation. We are clinging to our faith - just as Ashley did each and every day,” the family said.

This request comes after the family cancelled the public celebration of life for Flynn, requesting a private, invitation-only service to be held instead.

The family also asked that anyone who may have information that could assist in the investigation should contact the Tipp City Police Department.

