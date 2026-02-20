Accumulating snow to return this weekend as temperatures turn colder

DAYTON, OH — What a dramatic shift in the weather from yesterday to this weekend. Following severe thunderstorms on Thursday, colder air began spilling into the Miami Valley on Friday.

Eventually, this colder air will support snow starting on Sunday.

A major storm system will get cranking off the East Coast over the weekend. We don’t feel the main impacts of this, but a disturbance rotating around the main upper-level feature will move through the Miami Valley.

The result will be snow showers developing early Sunday morning, continuing into Monday.

By the time the snow ends on Monday, much of the Mimai Valley will have picked up between 1-3″ of snow. Totals will be highest north of a Springfield, to Troy, to Celina line, where up to 3″ is possible.

A lot of the accumulation will occur on the grass, but some road issues may develop by Sunday night as temperatures fall to the low 20s with light snow continuing.

