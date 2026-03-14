Dayton’s last-second tip-in upsets Saint Louis; UD advances to A-10 final

PITTSBURGH, PA — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team needed 40 minutes to upset the No. 1 Seed Saint Louis Billikens in the Atlantic 10 Championship.
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Sophomore center Amael L’Etang’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left helped Dayton to a 70-69 win over rival Saint Louis.
They advanced to Sunday’s Atlantic 10 Championship game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
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Jordan Derkack led all scorers with 28 points, including four three-pointers. Javon Bennett finished with 17 while De’Shayne Montgomery added 10.
UD trailed 66-63 with 26 seconds left when Keonte Jones made two foul shots to cut the deficit to 66-65. The Flyers forced a five-second violation and retained the ball.
Jacob Conner buried a trey with 11 seconds to give Dayton a 68-66 lead. Robbie Avila answered with a three of his own, and Saint Louis led, 69-68, with three seconds to play.
Derkack missed a layup, but L’Etang was there with the putback with less than a second left.
Quentin Jones missed a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer.
UD improves to 23-10 overall.
They will play either VCU or Saint Joseph’s at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The winner earns an automatic bid into the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The game will be broadcast on both Channel 7 and WHIO Radio.
Larry Hansgen and Josh Postorino will have the call on WHIO Radio. Pregame coverage starts at noon.
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