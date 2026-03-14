Troopers investigate crash that kills 2 people

WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people in Lebanon on Friday night.

Troopers were dispatched to State Route 741 near milepost 6 in Turtlecreek Township around 10:00 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

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During the initial investigation, a 2019 Tesla Model 3, operated by 17-year-old Dylan Sougstad from Cincinnati, was traveling south on SR 741.

A 2020 GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Chasity Smith, from Trenton, was heading north on SR741.

The Tesla crossed over the center line, striking the GMC and then traveling off the west side of the roadway.

Both Sougstad and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene.

SR 741 between Hamilton Road and State Route 63 was shut down for several hours for cleanup and removal.

The crash remains under investigation.

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