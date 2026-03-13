Thousands without power as powerful winds move through the region

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Over 4,000 people are without power in Montgomery County on Friday.

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As of 1:05 p.m, 4,911 AES Ohio customers have reported not having power, according to the AES Outage Map.

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Auglaize County makes up the biggest cluster with 1,714 outages reported.

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