Boil advisory issued for some Englewood residents

ENGLEWOOD — A boil advisory has been issued for some in Englewood due to a water main break, according to a spokesperson with the city.

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The homes and businesses located at the following addresses are under a boil advisory until further notice:

Along State Route 48 between Orchard Avenue and Sweet Potato Ridge Road

Along National Road (US 40) between Union Boulevard and Valleyview Drive

City-provided water should be boiled before using for drinking, brushing teeth, washing and preparing food, mixing baby formula, making ice and more.

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