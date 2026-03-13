3 Ohio airmen killed in refueling crash in Iraq, governor says

OHIO — Three of the 6 crew members killed in a refueling aircraft crash in Iraq are from Ohio, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

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“I have been advised by Ohio’s Adjutant General that three of the six servicemembers killed during the air refueling mission in Iraq were Ohioans deployed with the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing. Fran and I are deeply saddened by this news and offer our sincere condolences to their families,” DeWine said in a social media post.

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Our media partner, WBNS-10 TV, identified one of the crew members as Tyler Simmons, of Columbus.

He was an airman with the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus.

The 121st Air Refueling Wing released a statement regarding the deaths on Friday:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the tragic news of the passing of three Airmen from the 121st Air Refueling Wing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and fellow Airmen who mourn their loss. On March 12, 2026, they were among the six Airmen on a KC-135 Stratotanker that went down in western Iraq while flying a combat mission in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. The incident occurred in friendly airspace involving two aircraft during Operation Epic Fury. We share in the sorrow of their loved ones, and we must not forget the valuable contributions these Airmen made to their country and the impact they have left on our organization. Additionally, we ask that you respect the family’s wishes and provide them with space to mourn their loved ones during this difficult time.”

Senator Jon Husted made a statement on the fatal refueling crash:

“Tina and I are heartbroken to learn of the loss of the six National Guard Airmen, including three Ohio Air National Guard members, in the U.S. KC-135 crash. These heroes paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country—putting the safety and security of their fellow Americans above themselves. We will always remember these service members’ noble mission to protect the homeland and the sacred freedom of America.

Please join me in praying for their families and loved ones as they mourn this unimaginable loss. As our service members continue to carry the flag of freedom around the globe, may they continue the righteous mission for which these heroes paid the ultimate sacrifice.

God bless our troops."

As previously reported, the KC-135 went down in western Iraq on Thursday in friendly airspace while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

The airplane did not crash due to hostile or friendly fire.

A second plane was damaged, but landed safely.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identities of the two other Ohioans killed in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

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