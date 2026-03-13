Trump administration asks Supreme Court to end immigration protections for Haitians

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump Administration has asked the United States Supreme Court to allow it to end temporary immigration protections for thousands of Haitians.

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In a court filing on Wednesday, U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the Supreme Court to stop a ruling from a lower court that blocked the government from ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians while cases challenging its cancellation continue.

The filing came two days after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to News Center 7 that it would be taking the case to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court ruled against its efforts to end TPS.

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“Haiti’s TPS was granted following an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago, it was never intended to be a de facto amnesty program, yet that’s how previous administrations have used it for decades,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement on Monday. “Temporary means temporary and the final word will not be from activist judges legislating from the bench.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, the TPS for Haitians was set to expire last month, but has been extended multiple times due to challenges to its cancellation.

There are more than 350,000 Haitian nationals currently living in the United States.

News Center 7 will continue to follow the court proceedings over TPS for Haitians and provide updates.

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