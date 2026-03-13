Man learns sentence for brutal attack of Dayton security guard

DAYTON — A man has learned his sentence after pleading guilty in connection with a brutal attack that left a local security guard blind.

James Fickling, 28, was sentenced on Friday to 26-31.5 years in prison.

As previously reported, Fickling pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault, inducing panic, and obstructing official business last month, just days before he was set to go to trial for the attack on Gloria Courtney.

Courtney was a guard for Merchant’s Security when Fickling attacked her in the former Premier Health building in downtown Dayton in October 2023.

Police and prosecutors said the attack began when Fickling pulled a fire alarm.

As Courtney responded to the alarm to usher people out of the building, Fickling jumped her and knocked her to the ground.

Courtney lost consciousness and remembers very little of the attack that left her blind.

