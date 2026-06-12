Man critically injured in area house fire

SPRINGBORO — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Springboro.
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Multiple fire crews were called to a home on Cedar Hill Lane.
Firefighters encountered hoarding conditions in the home, making rescue efforts difficult, according to our news partners at WCPO.
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A man was pulled from the home and had serious injuries.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.
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