2 teens injured after gun accidentally shot in backseat of vehicle, police say

NEWARK, OHIO — Two teens were injured after a gun was accidentally fired in the backseat of a vehicle in Ohio on Thursday.

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The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in Newark, outside of Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS.

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Officers found two people shot when they arrived at the scene, according to Newark Police officials.

They found two additional people believed to be involved in the incident. All four people are between 16 and 17 years old.

Police officials said that investigators learned that the teens were driving with two guns when a backseat passenger accidentally fired one of the guns. It hit both him and the driver.

When the vehicle stopped, the other two teens ran and hid the guns, police officials said.

Both guns were recovered.

Medics transported both shooting victims to a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

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