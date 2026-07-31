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Police cancel National Night Out to help neighboring agencies following town marshal’s death

By Megan Finke, WHIO.com
Lynn Town Marshall Bradley Fisher (Town of Lynn)
By Megan Finke, WHIO.com

RANDOLPH, Indiana — An area police department has canceled its upcoming National Night Out.

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The Richmond Police Department said they have canceled its event so it can focus on helping Randolph County law enforcement agencies after the on-duty death of town marshal Bradley Fisher.

The pending inclement weather also contributed to the cancellation, according to the department.

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The event was scheduled to take place on August 1.

>>RELATED: Indiana town marshal killed during chase; 34-year-old woman in custody

As previously reported, Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher was killed during a chase in Randolph County on July 29.

He was trying to put down stop sticks when Maci Atkinson hit him.

The chase continued until Atkinson lost control and hit a dump truck.

Fisher was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Atkinson was booked in the Randolph County Jail after being released from the hospital.

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