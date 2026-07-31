Police cancel National Night Out to help neighboring agencies following town marshal’s death

RANDOLPH, Indiana — An area police department has canceled its upcoming National Night Out.
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The Richmond Police Department said they have canceled its event so it can focus on helping Randolph County law enforcement agencies after the on-duty death of town marshal Bradley Fisher.
The pending inclement weather also contributed to the cancellation, according to the department.
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The event was scheduled to take place on August 1.
>>RELATED: Indiana town marshal killed during chase; 34-year-old woman in custody
As previously reported, Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher was killed during a chase in Randolph County on July 29.
He was trying to put down stop sticks when Maci Atkinson hit him.
The chase continued until Atkinson lost control and hit a dump truck.
Fisher was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
Atkinson was booked in the Randolph County Jail after being released from the hospital.
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