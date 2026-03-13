Employee hurt after crash at local Dollar General

RIVERSIDE — An employee was hurt after a crash at a Dollar General store in Riverside on Thursday.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported at 2300 Valley Pike in Riverside before 6 p.m.
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An 80-year-old woman was attempting to park and pressed the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided into a cage containing multiple propane tanks, according to a crash report.
The crash pushed the cage into the building, which hurt an employee.
That employee was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
The front north-facing wall and glass of the store were damaged.
The driver was cited for failure to control.
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