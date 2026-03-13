At least 1 dead after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a crash in Clark County on Friday.
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Just before 2 p.m., crews were called to reports of a semi-trailer crash on state Route 4 at Prairie Road in Moorefield township.
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At least one person is dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The road is closed in the area as crews investigate.
We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as we learn new information.
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