Theft suspect runs from police onto I-75, jumps onto hood of woman’s car; 2 arrested

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Video shows a theft suspect holding onto someone else’s car, trying to get away from police on I-75.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This was during the morning rush today after police said they wanted to talk to him about stealing groceries.

It all started at the Austin Landing Kroger.

The suspects are accused of stealing an order of groceries so small they could have gone through the express checkout lane with them.

TRENDING STORIES:

But now one of the suspects is facing felony charges because of what police say he did next.

Video from a News Center 7 viewer shows a man police identified as Kaamil O’Berry clinging to the side of someone else’s car.

A Miamisburg officer is close behind in pursuit.

But to understand how we got here, we have to rewind a few minutes and go to the Austin Landing Kroger.

“Started throwing groceries in his car. When asked for the receipt, said he had a receipt, wouldn’t do it, and then just abandoned the cart,” a manager at the Kroger told Miami Township police.

A manager called Miami Township police just after 7:00 a.m., saying two guys stole some items.

“He actually threw maybe about six items or so, six to 10 items in his car, and took off,” the manager said.

She gave the dispatcher a description of the car and which way it headed.

Miami Township police said one of their officers pulled over the car, but the passenger, O’Berry, took off running.

That led to a foot chase that ended up on the northbound lanes of I-75 when police say O’Berry jumped onto the hood of a woman’s car when she had slowed down with traffic for the foot chase.

Police said O’Berry broke the windshield trying to carjack her SUV; that’s when Miamisburg police responded to help.

They followed that woman’s car.

Miamisburg police said O’Berry fell off and officers arrested him.

Miami Township police say he’s facing charges of Aggravated Robbery, Theft, and Obstructing Official Business.

Police say they also arrested David Sutter, the driver O’Berry was with at Kroger, for complicity to theft.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]