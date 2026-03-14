Police investigation underway in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A police investigation is underway in a Dayton neighborhood on Friday night.
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News Center 7 crews spotted at least five Dayton police cruisers in the 400 block of Siebenthaler Avenue.
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Our crews also saw an investigator taking several photos outside of the house before making their way inside.
A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that Dayton police are in the area for a person down call.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more about what happened here and will continue to follow this story.
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