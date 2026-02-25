Dayton never trails No. 23 Saint Louis in dominating win

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire against No. 23 Saint Louis on Tuesday night.
Amael L’Etang had a double-double for the second straight game, 26 points and 10 rebounds, as Dayton upset Saint Louis, 77-62, at the UD Arena.
Javon Bennett added 17 while Jordan Derkack finished with 14 points off the bench.
UD held Saint Louis to 5-of-21 from three-point range.
The Flyers extended their winning streak to four games.
They improved to 19-9 overall and 10-5 in the Atlantic 10.
Dayton’s next game will be on Friday, Feb. 27, when they play at George Washington in Washington, D.C., at 7 p.m.
Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m.
The game will also be carried at WHIO.com.
