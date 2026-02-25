Man allegedly threatens to ‘shoot up’ local Wendy’s after being fired

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a restaurant in Springfield.

Andrew Taylor, 34, of Springfield, was indicted on one count of making a terroristic threat on Feb. 24, according to Clark County Court of Common Pleas records.

Taylor allegedly called the Wendy’s at 2214 N Limestone St eight times in the morning hours of Feb. 12, according to Clark County Municipal Court records.

The managers told Springfield police Taylor was fired a few days prior due to “‘no call, no shows’ and arriving late to work.”

During the calls, Taylor was reportedly threatening to “show up and ‘shoot up’ the business and everyone inside,” the documents read.

He also allegedly threatened to vandalize the cars in the parking lot.

Taylor is not in custody at this time, but court records indicate that a warrant for his arrest has been filed.

