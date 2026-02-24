‘It’s terrible;’ Man accused of abducting, raping woman in Springfield arrested

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of abducting, strangling, and raping a woman in Springfield over the weekend is behind bars.

“It’s terrible, man, just to hear someone do that to another person, I mean, it’s sad, man, really sad,” Forrest Thompson, of Springfield, said.

Court documents obtained by News Center 7 show that Peter Lewis Hill Patton III is facing felony charges, including strangulation, abduction, and rape. He’s also facing misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing and assault.

The document trail said the police investigation started when the victim showed up at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Sunday afternoon with several injuries.

Police said Patton pulled up next to the victim late Saturday night, grabbed her, and pulled her into his car.

He allegedly assaulted her as he drove away.

She escaped the car at West Euclid and South Center, but police said Patton drove up to her again and pulled her back into the car.

Police said Patton physically and sexually assaulted the victim at his apartment.

After Springfield officers identified him as a suspect, they said they found him and arrested him without incident.

“Well, that’s good. Law enforcement is doing their job. A lot of times, you know, stuff like that takes a while,” Thompson said.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact investigators at 937-324-7685.

