Man found guilty of tying up, pistol-whipping man during robbery

KETTERING — A man has been convicted in connection with a violent armed robbery in Kettering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bernard Schuler was found guilty of the following charges:

Aggravated robbery

Felonious assault

Abduction

Kidnapping

Grand theft

Having weapons under disability

Disrupting public services

Theft

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported on News Center 7, Schuler robbed David Parenti in the 1700 block of West Stroop Road around 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2025.

Schuler stole several items, including Parenti’s car.

Kettering police said Parenti was pistol-whipped “several times” before being tied up with duct tape and having their wallet, phone, and vehicle stolen.

>> RELATED: Victim of violent armed robbery says he worried ‘I might not survive’

Parenti told News Center 7 last year that he played dead in hopes that the attack would stop.

“I played dead. And he guessed it may be a good time for him to get away. So he left. I didn’t know, I struggled to get out unwrapped from all the tape and all the findings I had me under,” he said.

Parenti said at one point that Schuler had duct-taped him.

“Sat on me, and began taping me up. I mean, duct tape across the mouth, the nose, my hands, my legs,” he recalled.

Parenti ran to a neighbor’s home and honked the neighbor’s car horn for help.

Schuler was arrested in Hamilton County by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team but has since been transferred to Montgomery County.

Schuler is set to be sentenced on March 6.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group