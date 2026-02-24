3 Kettering schools ordered to temporarily shelter-in-place amid nearby police investigation

KETTERING — Students and staff at three Kettering City Schools buildings were ordered to shelter-in-place on Tuesday afternoon.

Kettering Police responded to the area of the 600 block of Isaac Prugh Way shortly before 12:10 p.m. on reports of shots being fired, a spokesperson for Kettering Police confirmed.

When they got to the scene, the suspect vehicle was gone, but shell casings were found in the area of Ashton Circle.

“Due to the proximity of our schools, the suspect’s location being unknown, and out of an abundance of caution, Fairmont High School, Van Buren Middle School, and Orchard Park Elementary were ordered to shelter in place,” Officer Cynthia James, Public Information Officer for Kettering Police, said.

The order has since been lifted as police have reason to believe the suspect is no longer in the area.

While the suspect has not been identified at this time, James noted that shortly after the initial report, Moraine Police responded to a similar call on State Route 741 near the entrance ramp for Interstate 75.

There, police found a similar type of shell casing.

“There are no safety concerns or threats to any of our schools, and we had officers present at each school during this time,” James said.

