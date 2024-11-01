‘Excessive smoke’ reported at commercial structure in Troy

TROY — ‘Excessive amounts of smoke’ were reported at a commercial structure in Troy early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 5 a.m. a Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed smoke in the 2600 block of County Road in Troy.

TRENDING STORIES:

The smoke reportedly got heavier near the Troy Elevator-Mennel commercial structure, and the Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the area.

Lieutenant Slusher with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that four different fire departments are on scene responding.

At this time, no flames have been seen just heavy smoke, according to Lt. Slusher.

The cause of the smoke is still under investigation, but Lt. Slusher told News Center 7 that he does not believe it to be suspicious.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



