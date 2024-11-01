Residents mourning ‘community gem’ demolished after fire tears through Dayton supermarket

DAYTON — People are mourning a ‘community gem’ after crews were forced to demolish the Cornell Meat King Supermarket after a fire tore through the store Thursday morning.

News Center 7 talked to residents who said the store had a major impact on the community for decades. Hear what they had to say on News Center 7 Daybreak.

News Center 7 previously reported that the fire started around 8 a.m. Thursday and ripped through the building.

Firefighters said a cooking appliance started the fire.

The damage was so bad crews made the decision to knock what was left of the building down.

The store has been a part of the community for decades, and people say it’s about more than just the building.

The people inside looked out for each other.

“Everyone who works here, they heard you had a problem. They’d take care of you,” Craig Dearing said. “You didn’t have food, they’d get you food. So you can eat, feed your family.”

The owner of Cornell Meat King Supermarket told News Center 7 he wants to rebuild in the same spot.

