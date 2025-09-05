Ex-doctor admits to lying to federal investigators in 1989 rape cold case

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A former Cincinnati-area doctor has admitted to making false statements to federal agents in connection with a 1989 rape cold case, according to United States Attorney Dominick Gerace II’s office.

Frederick Louis Tanzer, 66, pleaded guilty to three counts of the crime, each is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Tanzer’s plea documents detail that he broke into the victim’s home in Cincinnati on Aug. 1, 1989, and violently raped them over the course of five and a half hours, according to the office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Tanzer was identified in 2024 as a prime suspect in a 1989 Cincinnati rape.

Investigators said they were able to get Tanzer’s DNA from a coffee cup that he had thrown away and match it to the DNA on the victim’s underwear.

Authorities said Tanzer knew the victim.

FBI agents said Tanzer lied to them when he was brought in for questioning.

“When approached about the rape, the defendant made several materially false statements to a federal agent and a Cincinnati Police Department detective, including denying having seen or interacted with the victim on the date she was raped,” the office said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the State Medical Board voted to accept the permanent surrender of Tanzer’s medical license on March 12, 2024.

Tanzer lived and practiced medicine in Ohio, Kansas, and Colorado.

He will remain in custody pending sentencing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

