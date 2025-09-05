Study hall monitor arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with high school student

KETTERING — A Kettering Fairmont High School staff member facing sexual assault allegations has only been with the district for a month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell talks to parents and digs into the on-leave employee’s personnel file LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kettering police walked 22-year-old Jace Nutt out of the high school on Thursday and arrested him.

Nutt was hired a month ago, and the district classified his job title as “study hall monitor,” according to records obtained by News Center 7.

The district has already sent Nutt a pre-termination letter after at least one student came forward to report inappropriate behavior.

Jessica East has sent several children through Fairmont High School, and her youngest is a junior this year.

She’s upset about the accusations.

“Most of the women, you know, have probably been on the receiving end of unwanted advances or worse,” East said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group