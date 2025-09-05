Former local high school staff member arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with student

GREENVILLE — A former staff member at a local high school was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

On Sept. 4, the Greenville Police Department was notified of an alleged inappropriate relationship involving a Greenville High School staff member and a 15-year-old student, according to a press release.

The staff member, identified as 39-year-old Justin Travis, is accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old student on multiple occasions, according to police.

Following an initial investigation, Travis was arrested and is being charged with sexual battery, a second-degree felony.

Travis rendered his resignation to Greenville City Schools on Sept. 5.

“The administration of Greenville City Schools has been cooperative with the investigation and is assisting investigators with obtaining information related to the incident,” police said in the release.

Additional charges are under review by the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the case and the involvement of a minor, no further details will be released at this time,” police said in the release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department at this time.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Jackie Hawes or Lieutenant Joseph Monnin at the Greenville Police Department by calling 937-548-1103.

