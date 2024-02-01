Elsa’s issues statement on lawsuit over proposed Sheetz gas station

CENTERVILLE — Elsa’s has issued a statement in response to a lawsuit over the proposed construction of a Sheetz gas station in Centerville.

As reported during News Center 7 at 11, Sheetz first filed a lawsuit against the city in November after the city planning commission approved the plan, but the full city council said no.

On Jan. 31, court documents show Sheetz teamed up with Elsa’s Restaurant and their project developer in a lawsuit.

>> RELATED: Church, city, retirement home sued over opposition to Sheetz development in Centerville

“In 2022, we signed an agreement to sell the Elsa’s South property to the convenience store chain. We did that, in part, because we have been so impressed with them. Sheetz is family-operated just like we are. They’re a good company. Every time they open a new store, about 35 jobs are created. They will make a positive difference in Centerville,” said Jason Hemmert, whose parents own Elsa’s.

The spokesperson said several key groups have lined up to make sure that doesn’t happen, including Epiphany Lutheran Church and Bethany Village.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheetz sues Centerville after city approves location, reverses it

“It’s been well publicized that they’ve opposed Sheetz but what hasn’t been told, until now, are the lengths they are willing to go to make sure the new store location does not happen,” Hemmert said.

On August 29, the Centerville Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the development of Sheetz at the site of Elsa’s South. The Centerville City Council voted unanimously, on Oct. 24, 2023, to overrule the planning commission and deny the Sheetz project.

Hemmert said Councilman Bill Serr, who is the president emeritus and retired chief executive officer of Bethany Village and past Congregational President of Epiphany, voted in favor of denying Sheetz.

“In my opinion, his participation throughout the process was a conflict of interest, and it is my understanding that Mr. Serr should have abstained from voting on this project,” Hemmert said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City planning commission approves plans to build Sheetz in Centerville

An appeal regarding the city council’s decision is currently in process, Hemmert said.

Centerville sent a statement to News Center 7 that said in part:

“The proposed development has generated passionate opinions on all sides ... our top priority remains serving the best interests of all Centerville residents and ensuring businesses remain safe and thriving.”

The lawsuit also mentions Ephiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church and its push to get people who live nearby to vote to ban alcohol sales if a new business moves in.

It also alleges the church owned the property where Elsa’s sits and it profited off it until it sold the land and building to the restaurant’s current owner in 2017.

The church responded to the lawsuit in a statement that said it has not “changed its view of the inappropriate and dangerous nature of this development in this location, and despite Sheetz’s, Elsa’s, and Morse Road Development’s intimidation, we will not back down.”

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group