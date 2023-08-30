City planning commission to vote on Sheetz planned for Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Tonight, the City of Centerville is discussing building a Sheetz convenience store along Far Hills Avenue.

This comes on the heels of Sheetz opening its first Dayton-area location in Huber Heights Tuesday morning.

The proposed Centerville location on Far Hills Avenue would include more than a 6,000-square-foot convenience store and 14 fuel pumps.

Tonight the city’s planning commission will hear from the public about these plans.

Sheetz has a made-to-order order menu that features specialty drinks and food items 24/7.

“I think it’s good. I think they need to stay closer to the highway. I’m not real thrilled about it being in my backyard but I think off the highway is great,” Dawn Schubkegel of Washington Township said.

