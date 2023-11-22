Sheetz sues Centerville after city approves location, reverses it

CENTERVILLE — The fight over Sheetz building a location in southern Montgomery County has taken a new twist.

The major convenience store chain is now suing Centerville.

Last month the city council rejected plans for Sheetz to open up on Far Hills Avenue.

In August, the city’s planning commission approved Sheetz’s application to build a one-story more than 6,000-square-foot convenience store and 14 fueling pumps.

Some, including representatives of nearby retirement community Bethany Lutheran Village, Epiphany Lutheran Church, and Centerville resident Regis Lekan, filed official appeals to the city’s decision.

As a result, the city council held a public hearing.

In October, the council reversed the Planning Commission’s decision and rejected Sheetz’s application.

In a lawsuit filed this week, Sheetz is appealing that reversal calling it unconstitutional, illegal, and arbitrary.

Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis issued a statement in response to the lawsuit:

“Our primary goal is to secure the continued safety and quality of life for our residents, businesses, and institutions. As we navigate through this legal process, City Council And staff remain committed to upholding our values of integrity and accountability and making decisions that contribute to the well-being of our community.”

News Center 7 reached out to Sheetz for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

