Elementary school custodian charged with pandering obscenities of a minor

COLUMBUS — A custodian from Indian Trail Elementary School in Columbus was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Friday afternoon, originally reported by our news partner WBNS 10TV.

Rick Andermatt, 41, is facing multiple charges including pandering obscenities of a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, WBNS says.

The 16-year-old victim’s mother contacted Columbus police on Monday. The victim does not attend the school and was confirmed safe, according to WBNS.

Andermatt is accused of communicating with the victim for several months over the phone, on several occasions attempting to meet up with her for sex, according to WBNS.

The victim told police that she had sent Andermatt explicit videos in the past, but had deleted them.

A detective was allowed to take over the victim’s phone, and began communicating with Andermatt. The detective was able to obtain the videos and pictures the victim had previously sent, and also got an explicit photo from Andermatt, WBNS says.

Andermatt reportedly admitted to having the photos and videos after his arrest. He also admitted he knew the victim was under the age of 18, according to WBNS.

The Canal Winchester Local School District released the following statement:

“The district placed a second-shift custodian on administrative leave effective immediately on Friday, April 25, after learning that the employee was arrested on charges of pandering sexually oriented material to a minor. The employee has been notified that they are not allowed to be on school property or attend any district events while on administrative leave.

“While we understand that this matter does not involve any of our students, we take the safety and well-being of all children seriously. We will continue to cooperate fully with the Columbus Police Department in their investigation and follow state law and our district policies to take the appropriate and necessary steps.”

Andermatt’s arraignment was Saturday and he had his bond set at $750,000, WBNS says. He is expected in court May 5.

