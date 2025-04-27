16-year old girl missing, last seen in Dayton

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on April 20.

Shar’Nay Bell, 16, was last seen wearing an all black jogging suit. She is around five feet, five inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call (937) 225-4357.

