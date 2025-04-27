Playground at local park temporarily closed for construction

XENIA — The playground at a Greene County park is temporarily closed.
The city of Xenia announced last week that the playground at Shawnee Park would be closed for construction.
The closure is expected to last about a month.
The city released a rendering of what the new playground area is expected to look like. It’ll include rubberized safety surfacing instead of mulch and accessible paths.
