Egg cartons sold at Costco recalled due to salmonella concerns

Almost 11,000 cartons of organic eggs sold at Costco were recalled on Wednesday due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Handsome Brook Farms voluntarily recalled 10,800 cartons of the Organic Pasture Raised 24-count Eggs, which are sold under the Kirkland Signature brand name.

The eggs were sold at 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning on Nov. 22.

“The Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs with UPC 9661910680 are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top. The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 5, 2025, which can be found printed on the side of the plastic egg carton,” the company said in the recall.

These eggs could be contaminated with salmonella, which can cause serious or sometimes deadly infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weak immune systems, according to the FDA.

The symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps while some people may have nausea, vomiting or a headache, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Symptoms can start 6 hours after being infected or 6 days. They can last from 4 to 7 days.

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who has the eggs listed in the recall should stop eating them and return them to their local Costco for a refund or throw them out.

No other Handsome Brook Farms products were impacted by this recall.

