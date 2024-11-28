2 men arrested; at least 100 grams of cocaine, fentanyl seized during investigation

BUTLER COUNTY — Two men were arrested and over 100 grams of cocaine and fentanyl were seized during a drug investigation.

Three search warrants were executed just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 27.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.) worked with Middletown Police and confiscated over 100 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, according to Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Bakari Sudberry, 41, was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony of cocaine possession.

Larry Grindle, 39, is also in custody and charged with a fifth-degree felony of cocaine possession, Sheriff Jones said.

“We work with other agencies throughout Butler County with one mission in mind, to get the bad guy. These two individuals were in possession of drugs, which in my opinion, fits the definition of a bad guy,” he said.

Both men were booked in the Middletown Jail.

