Drivers asked to be cautious while traveling on new Greene County roundabout

GREENE COUNTY — A new roundabout is open at a major Greene County intersection.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) have largely finished a single-lane roundabout at U.S. 68 and State Route 235, according to an ODOT spokesperson.

The new traffic pattern is now open to traffic.

It is near the community of Oldtown in Xenia Township.

Site preparations began in early June and State Route 235 was closed in mid-July for the nearly $2.30 million project.

The US 68 and State Route 235 intersection was identified on ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program list of high rural crash locations. Constructing a roundabout was determined to provide the greatest benefit toward improving safety, ODOT said.

Drivers are asked to be cautious, including traveling at reduced speed when approaching and driving through the new roundabout.

