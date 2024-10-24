Driver accused of causing crash that killed 20-year old Vandalia woman enters plea

VANDALIA — A woman accused of causing a crash that killed a 20-year-old Vandalia woman entered a plea on Wednesday.

Karon Watson, 68, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. She was initially charged with vehicular homicide.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded on May 7 to a serious crash on State Route 48 and Concord Farm Road.

Watson was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on State Route 48 when it went left of center and hit a 2019 Honda HR-V head-on, an OSHP crash report said.

Medics transported Makenna Johnson to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Watson was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended, online court records indicate.

She will also be placed on probation for five years.

