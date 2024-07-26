Driver charged in crash that killed 20-year-old Vandalia woman

VANDALIA — The driver accused of causing a crash that killed a Vandalia woman has been charged.

Karon Watson, 68, was charged on Wednesday with one count of vehicular homicide, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vandalia woman dead after crash in Montgomery County

As News Center 7 previously reported, on May 7 Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to SR-48 and Concord Farm Road for reports of a serious crash.

Watson was traveling southbound on SR-48 when she went left of center, according to troopers.

Watson hit a Honda CR-V driven by Makenna Johnson of Vandalia.

Johnson was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.









