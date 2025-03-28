Drive-in reveals new sign after original lost to wind storms

HARRISON TWP — A drive-in damaged by wind storms last year is starting a new chapter.

Dixie Twin Drive-In revealed the new design for its sign.

The iconic sign took a fatal hit from a wind storm on Sept. 27, 2024.

“Keeping the spirit of the past alive while embracing the future,” a social media post by Harrison Township reads.

The drive-in will host its soft opening this weekend.

