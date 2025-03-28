Drive-in reveals new sign after original lost to wind storms

HARRISON TWP — A drive-in damaged by wind storms last year is starting a new chapter.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dixie Twin Drive-In revealed the new design for its sign.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead after being hit by car; OSHP searching for driver
- Afterschool fight ends with young teenager dead, another taken into custody
- Veteran NFL quarterback on trading block spotted at Ohio Chipotle
The iconic sign took a fatal hit from a wind storm on Sept. 27, 2024.
“Keeping the spirit of the past alive while embracing the future,” a social media post by Harrison Township reads.
The drive-in will host its soft opening this weekend.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group