Township working to replace beloved drive-in sign destroyed in last week’s storm

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A local township is working with the owner to help replace a beloved landmark destroyed in last week’s storm.

As reported Friday on News Center 7 at 11:00, damage was reported across the Miami Valley after storm winds and heavy rain moved through.

Harrison Township wrote Tuesday on social media that the remnants of Hurricane Helene took a toll on the community, including the iconic Dixie Twin Drive-In sign.

Dixie Twin Drive-In also wrote on social media that they have received support over the past few days.

“The amount of messages and calls that we’ve been getting has been overwhelming,” they said. “We are in the beginning stages of replacement options for our marquee. As updates happen, we will be sure to notify everyone. Again, thank you to the community for the support that we’ve gotten and will continue to receive.”

The township added that crews have also been busy cleaning up storm debris.

The Harrison Township Fire Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked together to address downed trees and medical emergencies.

They also worked to keep the public safe during the widespread power outages.

Township working to replace landmark drive-in destroyed in last week's storms Photo contributed by Harrison Township (via Facebook) (Harrison Township (via Facebook) /Harrison Township (via Facebook))

