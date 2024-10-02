Centuries-old oak tree falls after last week’s storm

EATON — A centuries-old tree has fallen in the Miami Valley after last week’s storm.

The City of Eaton posted on its website that the Whispering Oak Tree stood over a fenced enclosure protecting the graves of six men who died in the Battle of St. Clair in 1792.

It was designated a bicentennial tree and survived the American Revolution.

The tree will be left in place while the city council and park boards discuss how to memorialize it, the city said.

The Preble County Historical Society will also receive the wood. They plan to put in a special Whispering Oak historical display.

