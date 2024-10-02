Do you recognize him? Police looking for wanted man in Darke County

GREENVILLE — Can you help the police find a wanted man?
The Greenville Police Department posted a photo on social media asking for the public’s help finding Justin Dispennette.
He currently has an active felony warrant for his arrest through Darke County.
Anyone with information can contact the Greenville Police Department at (37) 548-1103.
