‘It was stupid ... but it was human;’ Man saves people from apartment fire

HAMILTON — Firefighters said a bystander’s quick actions likely saved lives.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire near the 700 block of Heaton Street in Hamilton according to our news partners at WCPO.

Justin Roark, who has some first responder training, said he was driving by the two-unit apartment building around 1 a.m. Monday and noticed billowing smoke coming from a home.

“The smoke and fire were pouring down the stairs at this time, coming out of his room into the hallway. I seen a hand, so I grabbed it,” Roark told WCPO.

“I thought I was going to be trapped in there,” he said. “It was stupid what I did, but it was human.”

After hurling the man over his shoulders and carrying him down the stairs, Roark said he noticed another man trapped on the first floor of the home — so he returned to the burning building again to help police knock out a window to help the man escape.

“I’m fearless, basically. And I do stupid things on a whim, but it’s methodical and smart,” Roark said.

Those actions may very well be one of the reasons Hamilton Fire reported no injuries in the aftermath of the fire.

Fire officials said by the time they arrived on the scene, everyone had made it out safely.

