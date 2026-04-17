Cause of death revealed for wallaby that got loose in Dayton

DAYTON — The cause of death has been released for the wallaby that got loose on the streets of Dayton last week.

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Kipper, the pet wallaby of Dr. Carolyn Reno, Chair of Sinclair’s Veterinary Technology program, died at home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

His death was a result of delayed acute capture myopathy, according to a Sinclair spokesperson.

Delayed acute capture myopathy is a deadly condition in wild animals, where death occurs 48 hours to over a week after capture or transport.

It involves severe muscle degeneration, breakdown, and kidney damage from massive stress, exhaustion, and fear.

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We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of ‘Kipper,’ who had been a part of Sinclair’s Veterinary Technology program from time-to-time as a visitor, with regard to students’ hands-on learning experiences. Our hearts go out to Dr. Carolyn Reno, Chair of Sinclair’s Veterinary Technology program, who owned the wallaby that lived at her home, and we remain grateful for the joy and educational impact Kipper brought to our entire campus community. — Scott Marshall, Director of External Relations/Chief Public Information Officer at Sinclair Community College

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kipper got loose on April 10 in the area of Sinclair.

Reno said he jumped up and broke apart his kennel before taking off, adding that he stopped a couple of times but “decided it was much more fun to run.”

Kipper was found around an hour and 20 minutes later in the area of the Montgomery County Job & Family Services building on Edwin C Moses.

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