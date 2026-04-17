WATCH: Kentucky deputies release video of chase with local abduction suspect

BOONE COUNTY, Ky — Deputies in Kentucky have released dash camera video of their chase with Brenton Howland.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brenton Howland is accused of throwing the 22-year-old mother of his child out of his car east of Xenia on Tuesday after an argument.

Howland allegedly kicked her out of the vehicle, throwing her down hard on the gravel, grabbing her phone, and tossing it into a field.

She flagged down a car driving by to call 911.

TRENDING STORIES:

Law enforcement said that Howland texted the child’s mother as he headed south.

He allegedly told the mother he was not sorry for what had already happened, but was sorry for what was about to happen.

Law enforcement in Kentucky closed in on Howland before he could take action on his threats.

New video from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies spotting Howland and chasing him.

Howland almost causes head-on crashes multiple times.

Howland hits a deputy’s vehicle before crashing into the side of the church.

He is booked in on suspicion of eight potential charges, including kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, and child endangerment.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group