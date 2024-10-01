Local animal shelters taking in pets left homeless by Hurricane Helene; fosters needed

DAYTON — Animals were left without a place to stay after Hurricane Helene left many communities underwater.

Greene County Animal Shelter is one of the local businesses helping animal shelters hit hard by Helene.

They are running into an issue as kennel space is limited.

“Even the ability to take in one or two helps alleviate that burden,” Julie Holmes-Taylor, director of Greene County Animal Shelter said. “Most of us stay at capacity, especially the last couple of years.”

Holmes-Taylor spoke about Radford Animal Shelter, a Virginia shelter that currently sits in flooded waters.

They’ve been working to find foster homes for animals they used to care for, but no longer have shelter for.

“It’s heartbreaking because if that were my shelter, I would be devastated,” Homles-Taylor said.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is also assisting displaced dogs.

“They’re homeless and have no food,” Brian Weltge, CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton said.

Weltge wants to find homes for these animals.

“We are asking our community to step up and try to be emergency fosters for a couple of weeks,” he said.

The Dayton Humane Society hasn’t taken in any dogs yet, but Weltge said they have received a lot of applications from people wanting to emergency foster a pet.

You can apply to be a foster here.

