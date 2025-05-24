Downtown Dayton cafe closed due to NATO Assembly

DOWNTOWN DAYTON — A coffee shop in Downtown Dayton is closed due to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Teapot Cafe Lounge, located on East Third Street, announced on Facebook that it would be closed during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Teapot Cafe Lounge is Ohio’s first cannabis infused coffee shop lounge, according to their Facebook.

NATO is taking place from May 22 through May 26, 2025.

The cafe will reopen on Wednesday, May 27, at 8 a.m.

