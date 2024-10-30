Deputies respond to crash after reported police chase in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Deputies are responding to a crash after a reported chase in Miami County Tuesday night, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
The crash was reported near the intersection of OH-201 and Dayton-Brandt Road in Bethel Township around 8:30 p.m.
The dispatcher said reports indicate that a Miami County Sheriff’s deputy was pursuing the driver before the crash.
Information on any injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
