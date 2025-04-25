Deputies, medics hold mock crash outside Preble County high school

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Students learned the dangers of impaired and distracted driving on Thursday in Preble County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Twin Valley Community Local School District held a mock crash outside Twin Valley South Schools.
The simulated crash involved students and staff actors as well as deputies and medics, according to a social media post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pilot who performed at Dayton Air Show dies in plane crash
- 4 Ohio State Buckeyes drafted in NFL Draft’s 1st Round
- School employee placed on leave as school, law enforcement investigate allegations
“It is designed to show the real-life consequences of poor choices behind the wheel,” the school district said on Facebook. “Taking place just before prom and graduation season, the event serves as a sobering reminder of how one decision can change lives forever.”
Medics from West Alexandria Fire & EMS and Lewisburg Fire/EMS were there.
Deputies from the Preble County Sheriff’s Department also participated in the mock crash.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group