4 Ohio State Buckeyes drafted in NFL Draft’s 1st Round

COLUMBUS — Several Ohio State Buckeyes heard their name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, guard Donovan Jackson, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, and offensive tackle Josh Simmons were each selected Thursday night.

All four players played on the 2024 Ohio State national championship team.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Egbuka with the 19th overall pick. He set a program record with the most receptions in school history with 205 catches.

This is the fourth straight year an Ohio State wide receiver has been drafted in the first round, according to CBS Sports.

This includes Marvin Harrison (2024), Jaxson Smith-Njigba (2023), Garrett Wilson (2022), and Chris Olave (2022).

The Minnesota Vikings selected Jackson with the 24th overall pick. He was named Second Team All-American while starting five games at left guard before moving over to left tackle.

The Detroit Lions chose Williams with the 28th overall pick. He had 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Buckeyes last season.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked Simmons with the 32nd overall pick to conclude the first round.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group