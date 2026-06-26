Demolition to begin for Tasty Bird Market destroyed by arson

DAYTON — Demolition is set to begin this Wednesday for the Tasty Bird Market on West Third Street in Dayton, which was destroyed by an arson fire on May 5.

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The fire that ravaged the market is currently under investigation as arson.

The Tasty Bird Market was a long-standing Dayton staple before the May 5 fire, which reduced the building and its contents to rubble.

Days before the main fire, first responders described a waste fire incident at the business location.

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Anthony Thomas, owner of Lux Barber Shop located near the former market site, described the Tasty Bird Market as a significant community fixture.

“It was like a statue of the community, like everybody used to go here,” Thomas said.

He also noted the market’s role in daily life.

“I see a lot of people just walking up and down the street,” Thomas said, adding, “I used to, myself, walk down there and no one knew how to go a great deal of pain, I’d go down there and give me some change or something.”

The city today announced that demolition of the fire-damaged structure is finally scheduled to begin this Wednesday, nearly two months after the May 5 fire.

Thomas expressed relief at the news, stating he is tired of seeing the remaining debris.

“I mean, it definitely looks dirty and messy, but some of you need to have a good look at it,” Thomas said. He continued, “Clean it up or try to build something new. There’s just kind of a brick everywhere that nobody can see that’s about to pass it.”

News Center 7 has been unable to contact either the owners of the building or the company contracted for the cleanup.

The fire department has not yet released any updates regarding the ongoing arson investigation.

The demolition of the Tasty Bird Market site is scheduled to commence this Wednesday.

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